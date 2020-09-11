Without any preseason games to see how players will be utilized, making your Week 1 NFL office pool picks could be a challenge. There aren't any double-digit spreads in the latest Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill, while seven games have NFL lines of three points or fewer. So which sides are worth picking with so many tight games expected in the Week 1 NFL schedule?

Are there any underdogs being underrated, with the Dolphins, Browns, Jets, Jaguars and Cardinals all getting at least 6.5 points in the opening week of the 2020 NFL schedule? And which teams should you back to get off to a strong start with your NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 1 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Chargers defeat the Bengals straight up on the road. Cincinnati is hoping to turn a new leaf after selecting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he will have his hands full going up against one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the NFL in his first career start.

Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram form one of the most dominant edge-rushing partnerships in the NFL. In fact, Bosa and Ingram have combined for 73.5 sacks in the last four seasons despite missing 14 games during that span. They'll go up against a Bengals offensive line that remains largely unchanged after allowing 48 sacks in 2019. Look for a heavy dose of Austin Ekeler, as he racks up 100 yards from scrimmage to help lead the Chargers to wins in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 game, including particularly strong straight-up picks for potentially close games like Seahawks vs. Falcons and Buccaneers vs. Saints. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in Week 1. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.