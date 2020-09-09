More than half of the Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill feature spreads of six or fewer points, meaning oddsmakers are expecting plenty of one-score games as the 2020 NFL schedule gets underway. Titans vs. Broncos, the second part of the Monday Night Football doubleheader, is listed a pick'em, while the Seahawks are just 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. In a season filled with uncertainty, those are just a couple of the game that office pool players will be looking to nail to get their season off to a great start.

Which teams should you back with your NFL office pool picks? And which NFL confidence pool picks will sink your season? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 1 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Vikings pick up the win at home against the Packers when those NFC North foes meet at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. William Hill lists this matchup as one of its tighter Week 1 NFL spreads, with the Vikings laying just 2.5 points against the defending champions. But SportsLine's model gives Minnesota a substantial edge from a straight-up perspective.

The Vikings, who boasted the No. 5 defense in the NFL last season, got even stronger on that side with the preseason acquisition of Pro Bowl edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Jaguars. He joins a unit that is already loaded with top-tier players like Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith. The Vikings win straight-up in more than 60 percent of simulations, making them a strong selection in Week 1 NFL office pool picks.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 game, including particularly strong straight-up picks for potentially close games like Seahawks vs. Falcons and Buccaneers vs. Saints. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in Week 1. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.