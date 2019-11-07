NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 10, 2019: Back the Bears
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the optimal NFL office pool picks for Week 10.
The Seattle Seahawks are a sparkling 27-5-1 in primetime since Pete Carroll took over in 2010, outscoring their opponents 864-494. That streak will be put to the test in Week 10 when the Seahawks (7-2) visit the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Which team should you back with your NFL confidence picks? And which of those NFC West teams should you avoid in your NFL office pool picks? With New England's loss last week at Baltimore, San Francisco (8-0) is the NFL's lone undefeated team. NFL office pool players must call that game and a slew of other tough matchups, including the 3-4-1 Lions visiting the 3-5 Bears and the 1-7 Jets battling the 2-7 Giants at the stadium they share. Which of those teams can you trust with your NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make any NFL predictions, see the up-to-the-minute Week 10 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.
This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 10 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model likes the Bears to end their four-game skid, as Chicago is winning 60 percent of simulations against visiting Detroit.
Look for the Bears to build off their strong second half last week at Philadelphia, where they nearly rallied from a 19-0 deficit. Chicago swept the Lions last year, and the Bears' defense, which is strong against the pass, is perfectly suited to slow down Matthew Stafford and company. Playing at Soldier Field before their vociferous fans, the Bears will be in must-win mode as they try to save their season.
The model also has made the call on Chiefs vs. Titans, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers, Lions vs. Bears, Bills vs. Browns and the rest of the Week 10 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says one team the public loves goes down in flames. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.
So who should you pick in every Week 10 NFL game? And which pubic darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunt has mixed emotions ahead of return
Hunt is eligible to play this week after serving his eight-game suspension
-
A.J. Green says he probably won't play
For the ninth straight game, the Bengals won't have A.J. Green on the field
-
Redskins place Williams on NFI list
However, the Trent Williams saga is far from over
-
Week 10 NFL survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the optimal NFL survivor pick.
-
MetLife issues update on black cat
Is there a secret society of 300 cats living inside MetLife Stadium?
-
Pete Prisco's Week 10 NFL Power Rankings
The 49ers are the best team in the league right now and rightfully No. 1 in Pete Prisco's Power...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...