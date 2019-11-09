NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 10, 2019: Back the Browns

The homestretch is upon us, raising the stakes anyone making NFL office pool picks. You need to nail double-digit picks each week to take home a trophy. What Week 10 NFL confidence picks you can count on? The 7-2 Packers appear to be a safe bet against Carolina in NFL confidence pools, as they're likely to bounce back from their no-show against the Chargers. Plus, Lambeau Field was covered with snow on Wednesday, an environment the Packers will enjoy but the Panthers will find challenging. Several other games present quandaries, especially Lions vs. Bears, Bills vs. Browns, Giants vs. Jets and Cowboys vs. Vikings. Those are all fairly even matchups on paper, so which NFL pool picks should you make? Before you lock in any NFL predictions, see the up-to-the-minute Week 10 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 10 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model likes the Browns to stop the bleeding. In fact, Cleveland is winning 56 percent of simulations against visiting Buffalo.

While the Bills are 6-2, they trailed Cincinnati and Miami in the fourth quarter and didn't exactly look dominant last week versus Washington. The Browns are 2-6, but have a powerful running game that should exploit Buffalo's interior. Plus, Cleveland will have Kareem Hunt, who will return from suspension. Cleveland has yet to live up to its star potential, but the model says this is the week the Browns finally deliver, earning their first home win.

The model also has made the call on Chiefs vs. Titans, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers, Lions vs. Bears, Bills vs. Browns and the rest of the Week 10 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says one team the public loves goes down in flames. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 10 NFL game? And which pubic darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.