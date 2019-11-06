NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 10, 2019: Back the Giants

After road teams fared surprisingly well in the first half of the NFL season, home teams responded with a vengeance last week, going 11-2. Can you continue to trust home teams with your NFL office pool picks for Week 10? The only true home teams that lost last week were Arizona, which covered against undefeated San Francisco, and the Giants, who lost to Dallas for the sixth straight time. Will the pendulum continue swinging back toward home teams in NFL Week 10? Or should road teams dominate your NFL confidence picks? Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and the New York Jets all are playing at home in virtual must-win situations. In each of those games, the spread is fewer than five points, making for potentially tricky NFL football pool picks. Before you make any NFL predictions, see the up-to-the-minute Week 10 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 10 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model likes the Giants in the Battle of New York, as the G-Men are winning 60 percent of simulations over the Jets.

Second-year Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is regressing under new coach Adam Gase, accounting for seven touchdowns and 10 turnovers this season. The Jets just lost to previously winless Miami, while the Giants played NFC East-leading Dallas tough for three quarters.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones also is struggling with turnovers, but he's convinced nearly every observer he's a franchise quarterback who can lead the Giants back to respectability. With Le'Veon Bell (knee, ankle) banged up for the Jets, Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be the most dynamic playmaker at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry and has averaged 73 receiving yards over the past two games.

The model also has made the call on Chiefs vs. Titans, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers, Lions vs. Bears, Bills vs. Browns and the rest of the Week 10 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says one team the public loves goes down in flames. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 10 NFL game? And which pubic darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.