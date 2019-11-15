NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 11, 2019: Back the New England Patriots
SportsLine's advanced computer just locked in its Week 11 NFL office pool picks.
Playoff teams from a year ago face must-win games during the Week 11 NFL schedule. The 4-5 Bears visit the Rams on Sunday Night Football, the 4-6 Chargers play the division-leading Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, and the 5-4 Colts host Jacksonville trying to halt a two-game skid. As you fill out your NFL office pool picks, should you bank on strong teams in desperate situations? Or should your NFL confidence picks steer you elsewhere? Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on these games as well as the entire Week 11 NFL schedule. Before you make your own NFL predictions, see the up-to-the-minute Week 11 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.
This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 11 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model likes the visiting Patriots to handle the Eagles, who have won two straight over New England, including Super Bowl LII. In fact, the Patriots are winning 64 percent of the model's simulations.
Philly won't have speedster DeSean Jackson (core muscle surgery), and these less explosive Eagles must contend with a defense allowing a league-low 10.9 points per game. Philadelphia will also be without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle), while running back Jordan Howard (stinger) is questionable.
New England's Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower have combined for 12.5 sacks and will surely harass Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, a notoriously slow starter.
The model also has made the call on Jets vs. Redskins, Texans vs. Ravens, Chiefs vs. Chargers, Jaguars vs. Colts and the rest of the Week 11 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says one team the public loves goes down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.
So who should you pick in every Week 11 NFL game? And which pubic darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
