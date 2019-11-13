NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 11, 2019: Back the Patriots

Home teams continue to struggle as a wild NFL season enters the homestretch. Through 10 weeks, home teams have won just 51.7 percent of the time, well below historical averages. Last week, the Dolphins stunned the Colts in Indianapolis, while the Falcons shocked the Saints in New Orleans. Both winners entered those matchups as double-digit road underdogs. Should you continue to fade home teams with your Week 11 NFL confidence picks? Are double-digit favorites suddenly off-limits in NFL office pool picks? The Week 11 NFL schedule will be just as tricky, with a slew of tough calls including Jets vs. Redskins, Jaguars vs. Colts, Patriots vs. Eagles and Chiefs vs. Chargers. Before you lock in any NFL predictions, see the up-to-the-minute NFL picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 11 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model likes the visiting Patriots to handle the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LII. In fact, New England is winning 64 percent of the model's simulations.

With both teams coming off a bye, there is no rest advantage. But Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have been deadly with an extra week to prepare, going 13-4. Brady is determined to avenge his loss to Philly in the Super Bowl two years ago and should exploit the Eagles' subpar secondary. Plus, the Patriots will be laser-focused given they're coming off their first loss of the season.

The model also has made the call on Jets vs. Redskins, Texans vs. Ravens, Chiefs vs. Chargers, Jaguars vs. Colts and the rest of the Week 11 NFL schedule.

So who should you pick in every Week 11 NFL game?