NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 13, 2019: Back the Jaguars
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
Tough-to-predict divisional matchups dot the NFL Week 13 schedule, presenting plenty of challenges for anyone making NFL office pool picks. The Browns visit the Steelers in a rematch of their ugly NFL Week 11 display that ended in a brawl and lengthy suspensions. Indianapolis, looking to snap its three-game skid, hosts a surging Titans team that's 4-1 since Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota. And the Chargers visit Denver in a matchup of AFC West disappointments. Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on these showdowns as well as the entire Week 13 NFL schedule. However, which teams should be ranked high in your NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your own NFL picks, scope out the Week 13 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.
This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Now the model, which went 21-7 the past two weeks, has simulated the entire Week 13 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.
We can tell you the model likes the Jaguars to end their three-game skid and knock off the visiting Buccaneers. In fact, Jacksonville is winning 57 percent of simulations.
While Tampa Bay upset Atlanta last week, the Bucs are impossible to trust due to quarterback Jameis Winston. The fifth-year pro has thrown an NFL-high 20 interceptions and is completing a career-low 59.9 percent of his throws. Back Jacksonville with confidence as one of your top NFL football picks.
The model also has made the call on 49ers vs. Ravens, Titans vs. Colts, Chargers vs. Broncos, Browns vs. Steelers and every other NFL Week 13 matchup. In fact, the model says one public darling goes down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.
So who should you pick in every Week 13 NFL game? And which public darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
