NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 13, 2019: Back the Patriots
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
A potential Super Bowl preview highlights the Week 13 NFL schedule, as the San Francisco 49ers visit the surging Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers improved to 10-1 with a 37-8 thrashing of Green Bay last week, while the Ravens destroyed the Rams 45-6 to improve to 9-2. But which team should you target with your Week 13 NFL office pool picks? In other marquee matchups, the 10-1 Patriots visit the AFC South-leading Texans, while playoff contenders Minnesota and Seattle clash on Monday Night Football. Fans everywhere will be making NFL confidence picks on these showdowns as well as the entire Week 13 NFL schedule. Before you make your own NFL picks, look at the Week 13 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.
This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Now the model, which went 21-7 the past two weeks, has simulated the entire Week 13 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.
We can tell you the model likes the Patriots, despite their offensive struggles, to take care of business in Houston. New England is winning 67 percent of simulations.
The Patriots have won the last eight meetings, including 27-20 in Foxborough last year. After shutting down Dallas in a 13-9 win last week, the Patriots lead the NFL in scoring defense (10.6) and rank second in total defense (256.5).
The model also has made the call on 49ers vs. Ravens, Titans vs. Colts, Chargers vs. Broncos, Browns vs. Steelers and every other NFL Week 13 matchup. In fact, the model says one public darling goes down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.
So who should you pick in every Week 13 NFL game? And which public darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
-
