NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 16, 2019: Back the Steelers

Divisional supremacy is on the line in Week 16 when the Cowboys visit the Eagles and Green Bay visits Minnesota. Those compelling showdowns could make for tough NFL office pool picks, but those aren't the only games on the schedule that could go either way. Will the Saints have a letdown in Nashville after Drew Brees' record-setting Monday night performance? Will the Bears show pride as primetime home underdogs against the high-flying Chiefs? The SportsLine Projection Model will help you lock in optimal NFL confidence picks for Week 16. Before you make your own NFL picks, you need to see the Week 16 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Now the model, which went 22-10 on straight-up picks the past two weeks, has simulated the entire Week 16 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

We can tell you the model likes the visiting Steelers in a must-win game at the New York Jets. In fact, Pittsburgh is winning 60 percent of simulations.

The Steelers (8-6) currently hold the final spot in the AFC playoff picture, but they can't afford any missteps with the Titans (8-6) giving chase. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in scoring defense (18.5 points per game) and second in turnovers forced (35). Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who has committed 14 turnovers in 11 games, could cough it up multiple times on Sunday against the Steelers' fearsome pass rush.

The model also has surprisingly confident calls on Saints vs. Titans, Giants vs. Redskins, Packers vs. Vikings, Chiefs vs. Bears, and Cowboys vs. Eagles, plus picks on every other NFL Week 16 game.

