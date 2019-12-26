NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 17, 2019: Back the Ravens
SportsLine's advanced computer model locked in the top office pool picks for Week 17.
Week 17 of the NFL schedule might be the hardest all season for fans making NFL office pool picks. Several teams have nothing to play for, and a few will be scoreboard-watching to determine if they need to go all-out. The Bills, locked into the AFC's No. 5 playoff seed, say they will play a majority of starters Sunday against the Jets. But for how long? The Jets are eliminated but have a chance to finish the season on a 6-2 tear. That's one of several games that, on first glance, could make for tough NFL pool picks. Fortunately, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you lock in optimal NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 17 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.
This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Now the model has simulated the entire Week 17 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.
The model likes the Ravens to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers, even though Baltimore, which has clinched the top spot in the AFC playoff bracket, will sit Lamar Jackson and other key starters. Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for Baltimore, while Pittsburgh will go with Devlin Hodges following Mason Rudolph's shoulder injury. Hodges has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions in the past two games, both losses.
The model has Baltimore winning 54 percent of simulations. A victory would enable the Ravens to close the season on a 12-game win streak.
The model also made surprisingly confident calls on Jets vs. Bills, Falcons vs. Buccaneers, Browns vs. Bengals and all the other Week 17 NFL games. In fact, the model says one public darling goes down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.
So who should you pick in every Week 17 NFL game? And which public darling goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL DFS picks, top lineups for Week 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Playoff projection: No bye for Saints
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Bettor wins $100k on 15-team NFL parlay
The bettor picked all 15 games correctly
-
NFL Week 17: 5 crazy playoff scenarios
If Week 17 goes off the rails, one of these scenarios could actually happen
-
Raiders' Jacobs undergoes surgery on leg
Jacobs posted some worrisome videos on Christmas
-
Carr wishes Lynch would have stayed
Carr knows 'Beast Mode' can make an immediate impact on a team
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game