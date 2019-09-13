NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 2, 2019: Back the Bears

Thirteen of the 16 games on the Week 2 NFL schedule have one-score spreads, so there are plenty of tough calls to make when locking in your NFL confidence pool picks. One of the toughest games to pick straight-up is the highly-anticipated Rams vs. Saints game, a rematch of last year's memorable NFC Championship Game that featured the Rams catching a huge break on a missed pass interference call. These teams are 2-2 against each other since 2016, with three of those matchups going down to the wire, so this game seemingly could go either way. So which team should you back in your football pool picks for Week 2? 49ers vs. Buccaneers and Eagles vs. Falcons also sport tight NFL lines, so you'll want to see the predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before submitting your own Week 2 NFL office pool picks.

This advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

On straight-up NFL picks, the model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Last week, the model was all over the Rams winning at Carolina and the Vikings pounding Atlanta. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 2 schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL office pool picks. We can tell you it's high on the Bears beating the Broncos outright on the road. Chicago wins straight-up in 55 percent of simulations even thought the Bears favored by just 2.5 points.

The Bears had a disappointing opener, falling 10-3 to the rival Packers in the national spotlight. Even in the loss, Chicago's dominant defense was on display. Green Bay accumulated just 213 yards of total offense and averaged only 3.7 yards per play. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was rarely able to step up in the pocket, as the Bears took him down for five sacks. The limited success he had came on the move.

That's an issue for Broncos pocket passer Joe Flacco. The Broncos fell 24-16 to the Raiders in Week 1, losing outright as 2.5-point favorites, and SportsLine's model doesn't like their chances to bounce back at home. The model expects Mitchell Trubisky to get back on track with 230 yards passing as the Bears go on the road and get the victory.

