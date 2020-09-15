The 2020 NFL schedule kicked off last week with the Chiefs holding serve as 9.5-point favorites in their opener against the Texans, but the Colts failing to live up to their end of the bargain as eight-point favorites against the Jaguars. Many managers' NFL office pool picks suffered or shined as a result, but Week 2 is here, giving owners a fresh set of NFL confidence pool picks to make.

The Bears overcame a 23-6 deficit to defeat the Lions in Week 1. Now, they'll take on the Giants at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the visitors coming off short rest. The Bears are favored by six in the latest Week 2 NFL odds from William Hill, but can you trust them in your Week 2 NFL picks given how inconsistent Mitchell Trubisky has been? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 2 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 2 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Bills beat the Dolphins straight-up on the road. Buffalo has made the postseason in two of the past three years and is looking to challenge the Patriots for supremacy in the AFC East after Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay.

The Bills looked the part of a serious divisional contender in Week 1, as Josh Allen threw for a career-high 312 yards and two touchdowns while adding 57 yards rushing with another score on the ground in a comfortable 27-17 win. New No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs had eight catches for 86 yards in the win and the Bills' defense held the Jets to just 53 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins struggled immensely in a 21-11 loss to New England. Miami averaged just 4.6 yards per play and struggled to stop the run as the Dolphins gave up 217 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The model predicts that Allen will account for 320 total yards and three total touchdowns on Sunday as the Bills win outright in nearly 80 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Rams vs. Eagles and Vikings vs. Colts. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in Week 2. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.