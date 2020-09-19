Entering NFL office pool picks seems easy, but as Week 1 of the 2020 NFL schedule proved, wins aren't guaranteed. Prohibitive underdogs Jacksonville and Washington proved the experts wrong in Week 1, and Week 2 has the potential for even more upsets. Ten of the 16 games on the Week 2 schedule feature NFL spreads of less than a touchdown, but even favorites like the Titans, Buccaneers and Chiefs aren't immune to a potential upset.

So how do you lock down winning NFL confidence pool picks? Should you target the favorites, or sprinkle in upsets with your NFL bets? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 2 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 2 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Buffalo Bills win comfortably on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Quarterback Josh Allen became Buffalo's first quarterback to top 300 yards passing in three years in a 27-17 Week 1 victory over the New York Jets. Allen finished with 312 passing yards and two touchdowns and added a team-high 57 rushing yards and another score.

The Dolphins were competitive against the New England Patriots, but couldn't overcome Cam Newton's debut in a 21-11 loss. Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out-passed Newton by 36 yards, but Fitzpatrick also threw two interceptions, while Newton scored two rushing touchdowns. The model predicts that Allen will be significantly better than Fitzpatrick and that the Bills' defense will hold Miami to under 100 rushing yards. That's a big reason why the model has Buffalo winning this game in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Rams vs. Eagles and Vikings vs. Colts. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in Week 2. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.