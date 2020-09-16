The 2020 NFL schedule began with five underdogs winning outright in Week 1 after oddsmakers and anyone making NFL office pool picks were flying blind without a preseason. Now, teams like the 49ers and Colts, who lost as big favorites, will try to rebound, but who can you trust with your NFL football pool picks? The 49ers are seven-point favorites over the Jets in the latest Week 2 NFL odds from William Hill, but will anyone feel comfortable banking on the Niners with their Week 2 NFL confidence pool picks after they lost as 6.5-point favorites to the Cardinals?

The Colts lost as seven-point favorites to the Jaguars in Week 1. Now, they're three-point favorites at home against the Vikings, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 2 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

One of the top Week 2 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Cowboys win comfortably at home against the Falcons. Dallas got a tough break when wide receiver Michael Gallup was called for offensive pass interference on a 47-yard gain that would have set the Cowboys up to tie or take the lead against the Rams last week. But now their offense gets a significantly softer matchup against Atlanta's defense in Week 2.

The Falcons gave up 38 points to Seattle in Week 1 as Russell Wilson completed 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. With CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott surrounding him, quarterback Dak Prescott should have a field day at home against the Falcons after putting up 380 yards of total offense against a solid Rams defense.

The model predicts that Prescott throws for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while Elliott produces 125 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. That's a big reason why the model has Dallas winning this game outright in well over 60 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Rams vs. Eagles and Vikings vs. Colts. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in Week 2.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard?