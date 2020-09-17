Divisional rivalries can be difficult to navigate with your NFL office pool picks. That's because the two teams are extremely familiar with each other, which often leads to upsets. For instance, the Jaguars were touchdown underdogs in Week 1 against the Colts, but went on to win 27-20 behind Gardner Minshew's three-touchdown performance. Week 2 of the 2020 NFL schedule features a handful of divisional rivalries, including Bills (-5.5) vs. Dolphins and Lions vs. Packers (-6).

Meanwhile, the latest Week 2 NFL odds from William Hill list the Buccaneers (-9), Chiefs (-8.5) and Titans (-9) as large favorites in their divisional matchups. With a total of 11 games featuring one-score NFL spreads, there will be extremely tough calls for Week 2 NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 2 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 2 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Baltimore Ravens win comfortably on the road against the Houston Texans. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 20-of-25 pass attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 45 yards on seven attempts in Baltimore's 38-6 win over the Browns.

Jackson is now 14-2 in his last 16 regular-season starts, and he'll look to take advantage of a Texans' defense that gave up 34 points in the season-opener.

The Ravens averaged over 200 yards per game on the ground last season, which ranked first in the NFL. Now, Baltimore's ground game will look to exploit Houston's defense, which gave up 138 rushing yards to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 1. The model predicts that Jackson throws for over 230 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram combine for 180 rushing yards. That's a big reason why the model has Baltimore winning this game outright in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Rams vs. Eagles and Vikings vs. Colts. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in Week 2. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.