NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 3, 2019: Back the Chargers

There are several obvious mismatches on the Week 3 NFL schedule, including the Patriots and Cowboys favored by three touchdowns or more to the visiting Jets and Dolphins, respectively. But there are a slew of games that, upon first glance, could go either way. They include the 1-1 Colts hosting the 1-1 Falcons, with each team coming off important, confidence-building wins as underdogs. In the late afternoon slate, the win-less Panthers visit win-less Arizona amid concern about Cam Newton's injured foot. But which football pool picks should you make in Week 3? And which favorites should you avoid when locking in your NFL confidence pool picks? You'll want to see the predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before submitting your own Week 3 NFL office pool picks.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It has absolutely nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 3 schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL football pool picks. We can tell you it's high on the Chargers beating the visiting Texans. L.A. wins outright in 60 percent of simulations even though it's only a field-goal favorite.

The Chargers are coming off a frustrating 13-10 loss in Detroit, but the Texans arguably were even less impressive as they squeaked by Jacksonville, 13-12, at home. L.A. had two touchdowns called back by penalties and had two missed field goals to boot. Those fluky occurrences aren't likely to happen two straight weeks.

The model also has made the call on Falcons vs. Colts, Panthers vs. Cardinals, Rams vs. Browns and every other NFL Week 3 game. In fact, the model says a team the public is all over goes down hard. You can only see all of its NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 3 NFL game? And which trendy team goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last year.