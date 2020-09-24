The NFC North has already seen a gap emerge, with the Bears and Packers off to 2-0 starts, while the Lions and Vikings are 0-2. However, the Packers have been dominant with a 30-point differential in their two wins, while the Bears have had to come back against the Lions and stave off the Giants in their victories. Because of that, they'll likely be valued quite differently in Week 3 NFL confidence pool picks. Should you back either with your NFL office pool picks?

Both teams are underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill, with Chicago listed as +3.5 at Atlanta and Green Bay getting three points in New Orleans. Should you trust either to score an upset to get to 3-0 in your Week 3 NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 3, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 3 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 3 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Chargers earn a comfortable victory in SoFi Stadium against the Panthers. The Chargers made their debut in the building they share with the Rams last week and nearly pulled off the shocking upset as 8.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs.

Rookie Justin Herbert was forced to make an emergency debut when starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury during warmups. The future looked bright for the Chargers, as Herbert completed 22-of-33 for 311 yards and a score while adding a rushing touchdown. Now, the Chargers are 6.5-point favorites against a Panthers squad that lost star running back Christian McCaffrey for four to six weeks. The model predicts that the Panthers' offense struggles in McCaffrey's absence and that the Chargers manage nearly 400 yards of total offense. L.A. wins outright in over 70 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 3 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Bills vs. Rams and Vikings vs. Titans. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 3 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.