The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs had to survive an overtime scare against the Chargers in Week 2, but they're 2-0 heading into a marquee matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The Ravens and Chiefs looked destined for the AFC Championship Game last season before the Ravens were upset by the Titans. Now, the Ravens are favored by 3.5 at home in the Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill, but can you trust them with your NFL confidence pool picks?

Last week, 13 of the 14 favorites won on Sunday, but that's a rarity when you make your NFL office pool picks.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 3, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

One of the top Week 3 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Steelers win comfortably despite only being four-point favorites at home against the Texans. The Steelers are healthy again offensively, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and running back James Conner have all made major contributions in the first two weeks.

Meanwhile, the defense has picked up right where it left off after ranking fifth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed in 2019. The Steelers rank sixth in scoring defense, second in total defense and have been better against the run than any team in the NFL. The model predicts that they'll hold the Texans to well below 100 rushing yards, leading Pittsburgh to an outright win in over 70 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Bills vs. Rams and Vikings vs. Titans. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

So who should you pick in every Week 3 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard?