NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 4, 2019: Back the Bears

More than half the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule carry spreads below five points, making this one of the toughest weeks to fill out your NFL office pool picks. Two of the hardest games to call: The 2-1 Bears host the 2-1 Vikings in what should be a grinding defensive battle, while the 1-2 Giants, minus running back Saquon Barkley but riding the wave of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, entertain the desperate Redskins. Who should you lock into your NFL confidence pool picks for Week 4? With so many games that seemingly could go either way, you'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before submitting your own Week 3 NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire NFL Week 4 schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model is high on the Bears, who are beating visiting Minnesota outright in 63 percent of simulations. Chicago is coming off a monster defensive performance on Monday Night Football in which it forced five turnovers and racked up four sacks in a 31-15 demolition of Washington.

While the Vikings are 2-0 at home, their only road trip resulted in a 21-16 loss at Green Bay. The Bears swept Minnesota last season.

The model also has made the call on Jaguars vs. Broncos, Redskins vs. Giants, Cowboys vs. Saints and every other NFL Week 4 game. In fact, the model says a team the public loves goes down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 4 NFL game? And which wildly popular favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last year.