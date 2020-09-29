The 2020 NFL schedule has already thrown some major curveballs. NFL office pool picks were turned upside down when six underdogs won outright in Week 3. Who can you trust with your Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks? The Bears have already won twice as underdogs, and they're underdogs once more in Week 4, this time at home against the Colts. Indianapolis is favored by 2.5 in the Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill.

Can you rely on Chicago to win once again and, if so, how many points should you assign them as you make your Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks? And what big favorites in the Week 4 NFL spreads should you avoid as you enter your NFL football pool picks this week? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 34-13 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 4, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 4 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 4 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: Buffalo gets a comfortable win despite being only three-point favorites on the road in Las Vegas. The Bills are 3-0 after surviving a late scare from the Rams in Week 3. The Bills raced out to a 28-3 lead, but eventually trailed 32-28 before scoring in the last minute to win 35-32.

Quarterback Josh Allen might be the MVP of the NFL through three weeks, as he's completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. He's remained a serious threat on the ground, rushing for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

This week, the model says Allen will continue to dominate against a Raiders defense that ranks 25th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed. The model says Allen throws for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns and adds nearly 50 yards rushing and another score on the ground as Buffalo wins outright in well over 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 4 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 4 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Colts vs. Bears and Bengals vs. Jaguars. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 4 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years and is 34-13 this season.