Even though Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were all out in Week 3, the 49ers rolled to a 36-9 win over the Giants. Now, the 49ers take on the Eagles, leaving many to wonder which team to back with their NFL office pool picks. San Francisco is favored by seven in the latest Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill, but injuries might make most people hesitant to put the Niners near the top of their Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have managed to stay relatively healthy and are coming off a dominant win over the Ravens to move to 3-0 on the season. Kansas City is favored by seven over Bill Belichick and the Patriots and could be a popular option in Week 4 NFL football pool picks. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 34-13 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 4, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

One of the top Week 4 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: Seattle gets a comfortable win in Miami. The Seahawks are 3-0 after an impressive offensive display against the Cowboys in Week 3. Russell Wilson threw five more touchdowns passes against Dallas to break Patrick Mahomes' NFL record with 14 passing touchdowns in the first three games of the season.

Wilson has completed 76.7 percent of his passes for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns through three weeks. He should make relatively quick work of a Dolphins defense that ranks 25th in passing yards allowed. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have combined for 556 yards and seven touchdowns already and will be a tough matchup for a Dolphins secondary that could be without Byron Jones, who missed Week 3 with a groin injury.

The model predicts that Wilson tops 300 yards passing, while Metcalf and Lockett combine for 190 yards receiving. That's a big reason why the Seahawks win to move to 4-0 in well over 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 4 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 4 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Colts vs. Bears and Bengals vs. Jaguars. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

The model predicts outcomes for every Week 4 NFL game, including which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard.