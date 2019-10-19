NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 7, 2019: Back the Los Angeles Chargers

Anyone making NFL office pool picks this week has plenty of tough decisions to make, as eight games carry spreads of 3.5 or fewer points. The Colts are just one-point favorites over the visiting Texans in a key AFC South matchup, the Cowboys are 2.5-point home favorites over the Eagles in an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football, and the 5-1 Seahawks are field-goal favorites over the 4-2 Ravens in an intriguing inter-conference battle. With so many toss-up games on the NFL Week 7 schedule, nailing your NFL confidence pool picks could make or break your season. So before you determine your NFL predictions, be sure to see the Week 7 NFL pool picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire slate of Week 7 NFL games 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model is high on the Chargers, who are winning 57 percent of simulations despite being two-point underdogs at Tennessee.

The Chargers are just 2-4, but their offensive metrics are strong. If quarterback Philip RIvers can cut down on his turnovers -- he's committed eight already after having 13 all of last season -- L.A. could go on one of its patented late-season runs. The Chargers will get a boost from the expected return of left tackle Russell Okung, who's been dealing with blood clot issues.

L.A. faces a Titans team that just got shut out at Denver and benched quarterback Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee has scored seven points in its last two games combined. Back the Chargers to beat Tennessee for the third straight time.

The model also has made the call on Eagles vs. Cowboys, Rams vs. Falcons, Saints vs. Bears and the rest of the Week 7 NFL schedule.

