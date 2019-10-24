NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 8, 2019: Back the Bills

The topsy-turvy season continues with an NFL Week 8 schedule featuring must-see matchups like Carolina visiting San Francisco and the Chiefs hosting the Packers, creating plenty of tough calls for anyone making NFL office pool picks. The Panthers, who have won four straight behind backup quarterback Kyle Allen, come off their bye to challenge the undefeated 49ers. San Francisco is the talk of the NFL after allowing a total of 10 points in its last three games, but should the 49ers be among your top NFL confidence pool picks this week? Meanwhile, Kansas City will likely be without reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes (knee), but the first-place Chiefs are at home and determined to avoid a rare three-game skid at Arrowhead Stadium. Will Aaron Rodgers keep rolling against Kansas City despite having injured playmakers, or should you roll with the Chiefs in your NFL football picks? Before you determine your NFL predictions, be sure to see the Week 8 NFL picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) covering against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. It went a sparkling 10-4 last week. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire slate of Week 8 NFL games 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model is high on the Bills, who are winning 58 percent of simulations against the visiting Eagles.

Philly has given up 75 points while losing its last two, while the 5-1 Bills have not given up more than 21 points in any game. The Eagles remained battered by injuries, with wideout DeSean Jackson (abdomen) among several key players unable to practice this week. Lock in the Bills as one of your top NFL confidence pool picks in Week 8.

The model also has made the call on 49ers vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Chiefs, Buccaneers vs. Titans and the rest of the Week 8 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says one team the public loves goes down in flames. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 8 NFL game? And which public darling gets stunned? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last year.