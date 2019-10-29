NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 9, 2019: Back the Lions

The Week 9 NFL schedule features a slew of tough calls, with nine games featuring spreads of four or fewer points, according to the latest NFL odds. The first-place Colts visit the resurgent Steelers in a pick'em game, while the Texans are favored by two over the Jaguars in London. Jon Gruden and the Raiders host Detroit as two-point favorites, while the 1-6 Jets visit winless Miami as field-goal favorites in the battle for the AFC East cellar. Which way should you go on each of these potential nailbiters in your NFL football pool picks? And which NFL confidence pool picks can lead you to victory? Check out the Week 9 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven computer model before you make any NFL predictions.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, went 12-2 on straight-up picks last week, part of a sparkling 22-6 run. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch on straight-up NFL picks for the third straight year last season, when it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire slate of Week 9 NFL games 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model likes the Lions even though they're underdogs in Oakland. In fact, Detroit is winning 56 percent of computer simulations.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is enjoying perhaps his finest season, with 2,093 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions through seven games. Detroit could easily be 5-1-1 instead of 3-3-1 if not for questionable officiating and several unlucky bounces.

The Raiders could be fatigued after not playing at home since Sept. 15. Oakland ranks 28th in scoring defense, allowing 27.4 points per game after yielding a whopping 69 in its last two games, both losses.

The model also has made the call on Jets vs. Dolphins, Jaguars vs. Texans, Vikings vs. Chiefs, Titans vs. Panthers, Bears vs. Eagles and and the rest of the Week 9 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says one team the public loves goes down in flames. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 9 NFL game? And which favorites get absolutely stunned? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that went 12-2 last week.