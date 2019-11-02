NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 9, 2019: Select the Detroit Lions

NFL road teams are winning more often than not, a trend that would be surprising if it holds up throughout the season. Entering Week 9, road teams are a staggering 63-57-1 straight-up. Week 9 could be another good one for road teams, with San Francisco, New England, Dallas, Minnesota and Green Bay all playing away from home. But which teams can you trust with your NFL confidence pool picks? And which NFL office pool picks will land you in hot water? Will homefield advantage continue to be a non-factor when you make your NFL football pool picks for Sunday? Before you make any NFL predictions, see the up-to-the-minute Week 9 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, went 12-2 on straight-up picks last week, part of a sparkling 22-6 run. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch on straight-up NFL picks for the third straight year last season, when it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

The model has simulated the entire slate of Week 9 NFL games 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. The model likes the Lions even though they're underdogs in Oakland. In fact, Detroit is winning 56 percent of computer simulations.

Oakland has given up an average of 34.5 points the past two weeks in losses to Houston (27-24) and Green Bay (42-24). The Raiders rank 27th in yards per play allowed (6.1). Simply put, Oakland has little chance of slowing down quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the rest of Detroit's high-powered passing attack.

The Lions' front office gave the team a boost this week by refusing to trade shutdown corner Darius Slay even though several suitors came calling. That was a message that this 3-3-1 team is making a playoff push, with only three winning teams left on the schedule.

The model also has made the call on Jets vs. Dolphins, Jaguars vs. Texans, Vikings vs. Chiefs, Titans vs. Panthers, Bears vs. Eagles and and the rest of the Week 9 NFL schedule.

So who should you pick in every Week 9 NFL game? And which favorites get absolutely stunned? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that went 12-2 last week.