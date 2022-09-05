Everyone loves a revenge game and the Week 1 NFL schedule has plenty of them. Browns vs. Panthers will see Baker Mayfield face the team that just ditched him, while Broncos vs. Seahawks will have Russell Wilson return to the city he'll forever be intertwined with. Motivation is difficult to quantify, but should you take it into account for any Week 1 NFL office pool picks or NFL confidence pool picks? Mayfield's Panthers are two-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Wilson's Broncos are six-point favorites. With both NFL spreads under a touchdown, neither game is a guarantee, especially with the uncertainty that always surrounds Week 1 NFL pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 1 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions from the model: The San Francisco 49ers (-7) comfortably beat the Chicago Bears on the road by nine points. Both teams are in similar situations with second-year quarterbacks looking to start the season off right. While that matchup may be a wash, San Francisco has the edge in just about every other facet of the game.

Chicago had the No. 22 scoring defense last year and then rid itself of its best player, LB Khalil Mack. That will make QB Trey Lance's job that much easier, and he provides a threat with his legs that Jimmy Garoppolo didn't bring to the table. With Lance and Deebo Samuel also running at times, as well as the Niners' stable of running backs, San Francisco is expected to near 150 yards on the ground.

The Bears have lost seven of their last eight Week 1 games, a trend that is expected to continue in 2022. San Francisco (-7) is projected to cover in over 50 percent of simulations and projected to win straight-up nearly 70 percent of the time. See the rest of the model's Week 1 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and Vikings vs. Packers. It's also calling for one underdog to pull off an upset and several Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contenders go down? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 138-97 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.