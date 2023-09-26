The Houston Texans secured their first win of the season last week with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans will try to make it two in a row when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, Houston is a 3-point underdog at home. The Texans have lost eight straight games at home, but should you include Pittsburgh, which is averaging 18.7 points per game, in your Week 4 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 4 NFL schedule, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots travel to play Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Will Prescott lead his team to victory at home and come through for NFL confidence pool picks, or will the Patriots pull off an upset? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions from the model: The San Francisco 49ers (-14) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. These two rivals have split their last 10 meetings, but both teams enter Sunday's showdown on different trajectories.

The 49ers have won 15 of their last 16 games overall and are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games at home. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 10 games and are just 1-6 in their last seven games on the road. According to the model, the 49ers win in over 80% of simulations behind a strong performance from San Francisco's defense, which is giving up just 14.0 points per game this season. See the rest of the model's Week 4 NFL pool picks here.

