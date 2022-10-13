The Minnesota Vikings survived a late charge from the Chicago Bears to improve to 4-1 last week. Now, they'll head to Miami to take on a Dolphins squad with quarterback issues. Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa had to leave the last two games because of the concussion protocol and both will have to earn their way out to be eligible to play on Sunday. If you're making NFL office pool picks, chances are you'll have to wait until later in the week before you make your Week 6 NFL picks for Vikings vs. Dolphins.

Minnesota is a three-point road favorite in the Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but the line could swing based on who Miami puts out at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Rams are favored by 10.5 over the Panthers, who just fired head coach Matt Rhule after a1-4 start. Are the Rams a lock you can rely on as you make your Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your Week 6 NFL pick'em predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 6 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 6 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: The San Francisco 49ers earn a comfortable nine-point win on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco improved to 3-2 on the season with a dominant win over Carolina and will now take on another NFC South opponent on the road. Atlanta lost a nail-biter against the Buccaneers last week to drop to 2-3.

The defense has been the constant for the 49ers, who rank No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed. Nick Bosa has six sacks and 16 quarterback hits in his first five games and could feast against an Atlanta offensive line that ranks eighth in adjusted sack rate allowed (8.9%).

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is completing just 57.7 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions while also fumbling seven times. The model is predicting that San Francisco finishes with three sacks and forces two turnovers on average, helping the 49ers win outright in over 70%of simulations while covering the 5.5-point spread nearly 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's Week 6 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 6 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Bills vs. Chiefs and Seahawks vs. Cardinals. It's also calling for several big favorites to struggle more than expected and several surprising teams to hang tough. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game? And which underdogs should you back? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 146-106 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.