The New York Jets have lost two consecutive games by seven combined points and reportedly fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. The road doesn't get any easier in Week 6, as the Jets get set to host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown. The Bills have also lost two straight, but Buffalo is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings with the Jets. The Bills are also 5-1 in their past six games against an opponent from the AFC East, while the Jets are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games at home. Should your Week 6 NFL office pool picks and NFL confidence pool picks include backing Allen and the Bills, or will Aaron Rodgers lead the Jets to victory on Monday night?

Elsewhere on the Week 6 NFL schedule, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys welcome Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to town for a star-studded showdown. Will Prescott lead his team to victory at home, or will the Lions secure the win on the road? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 6 NFL betting, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the Chicago Bears (-2.5, 44.5) beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Chicago has been extremely tough to beat at Soldier Field, winning eight consecutive games at home. The Bears secured a lopsided 36-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers at home last Sunday behind a strong showing from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams completed 20 of 29 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by wide receiver D.J. Moore.

In addition, Jacksonville has struggled mightily on the road, losing six straight away games. The Jaguars are also 0-7 in their last seven meetings against an opponent from the NFC North. The model projects Chicago's defense will hold Jacksonville to just 21 points on Sunday, resulting in the Bears winning in nearly 60% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 6 NFL predictions here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Buccaneers vs. Saints (-2), Lions vs. Cowboys (+3) and Bills vs. Jets (+3). It's also calling for a pair of upsets.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league?