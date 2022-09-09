There are currently six teams favored by at least 6.5 points according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. One of those teams is Denver, which will wrap up the slate when it travels to Seattle on Monday Night Football. Some people might avoid the Broncos with their Week 1 NFL office pool picks since it is the final game of the week, but should you consider Denver with your NFL confidence pool picks? Former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is now at the helm with the Broncos, so he knows what to expect from his former team.

Other popular Week 1 NFL football pool picks include the 49ers, Colts and Ravens, who are all favored by a touchdown. What is the best 2022 NFL office pool strategy to employ this week? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 1 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions from the model: The Indianapolis Colts (-7) comfortably beat the Houston Texans on the road by 11 points. The model expects this to be one of the most lopsided games of the week, as quarterback Matt Ryan takes over in Indianapolis after spending the previous part of his career in Atlanta. The former MVP is teaming up with wide receiver Michael Pittman and star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Houston is expected to be one of the worst teams in the league under second-year quarterback Davis Mills. The Texans averaged almost two turnovers per game in their final 10 games of the 2021 season, which does not bode well as heavy underdogs on Sunday.

The Colts have covered the spread in seven of the last eight head-to-head meetings between these teams. SportsLine's model has them covering in 60% of simulations and winning outright well over 70% of the time, making them a strong pick for office pools in Week 1. See the rest of the model's Week 1 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and Vikings vs. Packers. It's also calling for one underdog to pull off an upset and several Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contenders go down? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 138-97 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.