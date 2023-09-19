The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs last season, but they enter Week 3 of the 2023 NFL schedule still looking for their first victory. The Vikings host the Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and the loser will face an uphill battle to remain in the NFL playoff picture. The latest Week 3 NFL odds list the Vikings as 1-point underdogs at home, but should you avoid this matchup when making your Week 3 NFL office pool picks?

The Week 3 NFL schedule features several double-digit favorites, including 49ers (-10) vs. Giants, Cowboys (-12.5) vs. Cardinals, and Chiefs (-12.5) vs. Bears. Will those three favorites cruise to victory, or should you back a team like the Jaguars, who are laying 9.5 points at home against the Houston Texans? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions from the model: The Miami Dolphins (-7) comfortably beat the Denver Broncos at home. The Dolphins have reeled off two impressive victories on the road to start the 2023 season and had had success against the Broncos over the years. In fact, the Dolphins are 8-1 in their last nine games against the Broncos at home.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have lost five straight games on the road and are 0-2 to start the season. Denver's defense gave up 35 points to the Commanders last week, which doesn't bode well against one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. SportsLine's model expects Denver's road struggles will continue against the Dolphins, projecting Miami to win outright in over 70% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 3 NFL pool picks here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Saints vs. Packers, Patriots vs. Jets, and Steelers vs. Raiders.

