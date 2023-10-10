NFL office pool picks can help you stay engaged throughout the entire season and the Week 6 NFL schedule could be upset-laden once again after multiple underdogs won last week. However, one team that took care of business was the San Francisco 49ers, who secured a dominant 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys as 3.5-point favorites. Quarterback Brock Purdy finished with 252 passing yards and four touchdowns, while George Kittle hauled in three receptions for 67 yards and three scores.

The 49ers will square off against the Cleveland Browns in a battle of two of the league's most disruptive defenses in Week 6. The 49ers are five-point favorites over the Browns in the Week 6 NFL odds according to the SportsLine consensus. Will San Francisco cover the spread on the road and which teams should you target as you make your NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: The Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. This NFC West rivalry has been lopsided in recent years. In fact, the Rams have won 11 of their last 13 meetings against the Cardinals.

The Rams have lost both home games this season, so they'll want to record their first victory in front of their fans. Despite suffering a 23-14 setback against the Eagles at home last week, Los Angeles' offense welcomed an explosive weapon, wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After missing the first four games due to injury, Kupp hauled in eight receptions for 118 yards against Philadelphia.

The veteran wide receiver will likely be targeted early and often against the Cardinals, who are giving up 251.4 passing yards per game. According to SportsLine's model, Kupp will eclipse 100 receiving yards against the Cardinals, helping the Rams win outright in well over 60% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 6 NFL pool picks here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Vikings vs. Bears, Seahawks vs. Bengals, and Cowboys vs. Chargers. It's also calling for several favorites to struggle big-time. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

