The Week 7 NFL schedule is loaded with intriguing storylines, which only adds excitement to Week 7 NFL office pool picks. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season and will host Tua Tagovailoa and the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will try to win their fifth straight game when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites over the Dolphins in the Week 7 NFL odds, but who should you back with your NFL confidence pool picks?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions from the model: The Seattle Seahawks (-8) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. The Seahawks suffered a 17-13 defeat on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, so playing at home will be a welcome sight for Pete Carroll's team. Seattle is one of the toughest places to play for opposing teams, and the Seahawks enter Sunday's showdown giving up just 79.2 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Offensively, the Seahawks are averaging 332.0 yards per game behind a balanced attack. Quarterback Geno Smith is completing 67.6% of his passes for 1,169 yards and five touchdowns through his first five games. He's racked up 296 or more passing yards in three of his last four outings and now will face an Arizona defense that's giving up 376.7 yards per game on average. SportsLine's model expects Smith to exceed 250 passing yards against the Cardinals, helping the Seahawks win outright in well over 70% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 7 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 7 NFL office pool picks

