The countdown is ticking towards the first game of the season, and the Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with top matchups to analyze for your NFL pool picks. Longtime rivalries are seeing reversals in roles, as teams like the Miami Dolphins are favored over the New England Patriots in the latest Week 1 NFL odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. The Chargers have the sixth-best 2023 Super Bowl odds at 14-1, but are also just three-point home favorites against the new-look Las Vegas Raiders, making for plenty of tough decisions when entering your NFL office pool picks. Which teams should you target with your NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 1 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions from the model: The Tennessee Titans cruise by more than the 5.5 points they are favored by at home against the New York Giants. With Tennessee, the conversation always begins with running back Derrick Henry, which should be of particular concern to the Giants. In his only other career game against New York, he ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Last season, the Giants gave up the eighth-most rushing yards in the league and have questions about their defensive front heading into this season as well. Three Giants defensive linemen ended the preseason with injury designations, as well as their top draft choice, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. New York's two defensive line signings, Justin Ellis and Nick Williams, are reserves, and New York gave up the 10th-most second-level yards to opposing runners last season.

SportsLine's model doesn't expect Henry to pop off for another 170 yards, but still projects him to pick up over 90 yards with a strong chance to score. The Giants are still a team with plenty of holes on their roster, which is why the Titans cover the spread in well over half of all simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 1 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and Vikings vs. Packers. It's also calling for one underdog to pull off an upset and several Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contenders go down? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 138-97 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.