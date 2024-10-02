Two Super Bowl contenders will collide on Sunday when the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have been explosive offensively. C.J. Stroud and the Texans are averaging 364.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills are scoring 30.5 points per game on average, the second-best mark in the league. The latest Week 5 NFL odds list the Bills as 1-point favorites on the road after they opened as one-point underdogs, but should you include Buffalo in your Week 5 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 5 NFL schedule, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (-2.5).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 5 NFL betting, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 49.5) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. San Francisco has dominated this NFC West rivalry in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Arizona. The Cardinals have also lost 11 of their last 13 games on the road, while the 49ers are 17-3 in their past 20 games at home.

The 49ers have been decimated by injuries early this season, but they're starting to get healthy with Deebo Samuel Sr., George Kittle and Trent Williams all returning to the lineup in the 30-13 victory over the Patriots last Sunday. Kittle finished with four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown in the win over New England, while Samuel recorded 72 all-purpose yards. The model projects San Francisco's offense to score 34 points against the Cardinals on Sunday, resulting in the 49ers winning in well over 80% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 5 NFL predictions here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Ravens vs. Bengals, Bills vs. Texans and Steelers vs. Cowboys.

So who should you pick in every Week 5 NFL game, and which Super Bowl contenders go down hard?