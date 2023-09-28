Two AFC East rivals will collide in Week 4 when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Bills have dominated the series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against Miami. However, the Dolphins just dropped 70 points in last week's victory over the Broncos. Should your Week 4 NFL office pool picks include backing the Bills at home, or will the Dolphins remain undefeated with another victory?

Elsewhere on the Week 4 NFL schedule, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to play Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions from the model: The San Francisco 49ers (-14) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. Arizona has struggled mightily against divisional opponents recently, losing six of their last seven games against NFC West foes. The 49ers, meanwhile, have won eight straight against NFC West opponents and are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games at home.

The 49ers feature one of the league's most potent rushing attacks behind superstar Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco is averaging 162.7 rushing yards per game and McCaffrey has already racked up 353 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through the first three games of the season. SportsLine's model expects San Francisco's rushing attack to finish with over 140 rushing yards against the Cardinals, helping the 49ers win outright in over 80% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 4 NFL pool picks here.

