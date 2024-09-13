Football fans everywhere are wondering whether it is an optimal idea to back the New York Jets when they make their Week 2 NFL picks. Aaron Rodgers got the Jets on the board first in his return to the gridiron, but a weak offensive line was no match for the San Francisco 49ers. The reigning NFC champions were without 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and still ultimately embarrassed the Jets in a 32-19 victory.

Rodgers and the Jets are 3.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 2 matchup that you'll need to analyze as part of your Week 2 NFL office pool picks. After seeing New York's o-line struggle, do you trust the Jets to come through for your NFL confidence picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during Week 2. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) win comfortably on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Both teams entered the season with new head coaches, with Dave Canales taking over the Panthers sideline and Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL to lead the Bolts. The two got different results from their teams in Week 1, as Carolina fell to the New Orleans Saints 47-10 and Los Angeles topped the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10.

Harbaugh, who won the Coach of the Year award in 2011, favors a run-heavy offense and put that style in play against Vegas as J.K. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and scored a touchdown. Carolina ranked 23rd against the rush last season and already gave up 180 yards on the ground to the Saints in Week 1. This is a big reason why the model has the Chargers winning in nearly 80% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 2 NFL predictions here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Jaguars vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Saints and Ravens vs. Raiders. It's also calling for two Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game, and which Super Bowl contenders should you avoid?