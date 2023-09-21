There are several intriguing storylines heading into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL schedule, which only adds excitement to Week 3 NFL office pool picks. Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are still searching for their first victory and will host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys look to start the season 3-0 with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on the road. The Cowboys are 12.5-point favorites over the Cardinals in the Week 3 NFL odds according to the SportsLine Consensus. Will Dallas cover the double-digit spread and which teams should you target as you make your NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions from the model: The Miami Dolphins (-7) comfortably beat the Denver Broncos at home. Sean Payton's tenure in Denver is off to a rocky start after the Broncos lost their first two games. The Broncos were 3.5-point favorites against the Commanders last week, but suffered a 35-33 setback at home. Denver's defense struggled mightily against Washington, allowing Sam Howell to throw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. racked up 87 rushing yards and two scores.

Now, the Broncos will travel across the country to play one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. The Dolphins are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 715 yards and four touchdowns already this season. According to the model, Tagovailoa will throw for 298 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos, helping the Dolphins win outright in over 70% of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Saints vs. Packers, Patriots vs. Jets, and Steelers vs. Raiders.

