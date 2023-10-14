Several intriguing NFL matchups will take the spotlight during the Week 6 NFL schedule. One of the headliners is Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers hosting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds according to the SportsLine consensus. However, Los Angeles is 4-1 in its last five games at home, but should you back the Chargers to pull off the upset in your Week 6 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 6 NFL schedule, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Will Burrow lead his team to victory at home and come through for NFL confidence pool picks or will the Seahawks win their fourth straight game? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 6 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Head to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 6 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: The Los Angeles Rams (-6) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. The Rams feature one of the league's most potent passing attacks. Los Angeles is averaging 270.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played well in the 23-14 loss to the Eagles, completing 21 of 37 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Stafford has a plethora of weapons on the outside, including Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, both of whom saw double-digit targets last week.

Stafford and company will now try to dissect a Cardinals defense that was just scorched by Joe Burrow for 317 yards and three touchdowns. According to SportsLine's model, Stafford finishes with over 275 passing yards, helping the Rams win in well over 60% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 6 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 6 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Vikings vs. Bears, Seahawks vs. Bengals and Cowboys vs. Chargers. It's also calling for several favorites to struggle big-time. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game, and which favorites should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.