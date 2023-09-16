Home field wasn't much of an advantage to kick off the 2023 NFL season, as road teams went 10-6 in the opening week. They performed even better against the spread by going 12-4, which only adds more complexity to Week 2 NFL office pool picks. It's common to back the home team with NFL confidence pool picks, but the opening week showed that may not be the best strategy for Week 2 NFL predictions. The latest Week 2 NFL lines indicate just that as there are more road favorites (nine) than home favorites (seven). Which road teams can you confidently go all-in on with your Week 2 NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions from the model: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) comfortably beat the Chicago Bears at home. Every team Chicago has lined up against since Week 8 of 2022 has defeated the Bears, most doing so comfortably. During their 11-game losing streak, their average margin of defeat is almost 14 points. Chicago fell 38-20 in Week 1 to Green Bay as Justin Fields committed two turnovers and was sacked four times.

As for Tampa, it is coming off a contest in which it forced Kirk Cousins to turn the ball over three times. Baker Mayfield (two TDs, no turnovers) was the best quarterback on the field and that will also be the case versus Chicago. Justin Fields has 15 turnovers in his career on the road versus 10 TD passes, and the model also has him posting more turnovers than touchdowns in Week 2. The Buccaneers (-3) are forecasted to win straight-up in nearly 60% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 2 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

