The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect 4-0 start, and those that have been riding the defending Super Bowl champions near the top of their NFL confidence pool picks have excelled. With Cam Newton out in Week 4, the Chiefs cruised to a 26-10 victory over the Patriots and have now beaten three playoff teams from last season by double-digits. In Week 5, the Chiefs will take on the Raiders in a crucial AFC West matchup in which they could open up a three-game lead in the division with a lead.

Kansas City is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill. After two dominant wins over the Raiders a year ago, the Chiefs could be among the most popular NFL office pool picks this weekend.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 44-18 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 5, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: San Francisco gets a comfortable win at home against Miami. No team in the NFL has been as decimated by injuries like the defending NFC champions, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) will likely return to the lineup.

With Deebo Samuel and George Kittle making their returns in a Week 4 loss to the Eagles, the 49ers have much more firepower. That's good news against a Dolphins defense that ranks 27th in yards allowed and has given up 1,000 yards through the air the last three weeks.

The model predicts that Garoppolo completes over 70 percent of his passes and that San Francisco's rushing attack produces close to 150 yards on the ground. That's why the model predicts that the 49ers win outright in over 70 percent of simulations with an average final score of 30-20.

How to make Week 5 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Colts vs. Browns and Falcons vs. Panthers.

So who should you pick in every Week 5 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years and is 44-18 this season.