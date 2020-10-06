Despite losing superstar running back Christian McCaffrey to a high-ankle sprain in Week 2, the Panthers have shocked the NFL with back-to-back wins as underdogs. That's thrown a wrench into NFL office pool picks, with Carolina listed as a 2.5-point underdog in Atlanta on Sunday. Can the Panthers continue their streak as underdogs, and which other favorites in the Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill should you consider fading in your Week 5 NFL football pool picks?

NFL confidence pool picks require that you pick winners and rank them in order of how sure you are they'll win, but are there any big favorites you shouldn't trust in Week 5? The Chiefs, Ravens and Patriots are all favored by double-digits this week and could be popular options to win in NFL pick'em pools. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 44-18 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: Arizona earns a comfortable win over the Jets as a 6.5-point road favorite. After upsetting the 49ers in Week 1 and winning convincingly against Washington in Week 2, the Cardinals have now lost back-to-back games as favorites.

However, the Jets have been abysmal this season and are 0-4 both straight-up and against the spread. They're being outscored 131-65 so far this season and have been outgained by an average of over 90 yards per game. Red zone scoring is likely to be critical in this one and the Jets have only scored two touchdowns on nine trips inside the 20 (31st in the NFL) while the Cardinals have only allowed touchdowns 44 percent of the time in the red zone (fourth in the NFL).

The model predicts that Kyler Murray throws for close to 250 yards and two touchdowns while adding close to 50 yards and another touchdown as a runner. Meanwhile, Arizona's defense averages three sacks and forces three turnovers to help the Cardinals win outright in well over 60 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Colts vs. Browns and Falcons vs. Panthers. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

