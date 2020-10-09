There are a total of five divisional matchups on the NFL schedule in Week 5, including Cowboys vs. Giants and Raiders vs. Chiefs. Divisional rivalries in the NFL are often difficult to judge when making your NFL office pool picks. That's because the two teams are often extremely familiar with each other, which can lead to plenty of upsets. Which NFL confidence pool picks should you make as the NFL passes its first month?

The Chiefs have won eight straight games against opponents from the AFC West, but are they a lock to beat the Raiders on Sunday? Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 6-1 in their last seven home games against the Giants. Will Dallas cruise to victory over New York as a 9.5-point favorite or will the Giants shock the world and win their first game of the season? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 44-18 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 5 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Saints win comfortably at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Saints snapped a two game losing skid on Sunday against the Lions, winning 35-29. Running back Alvin Kamara had another big day for New Orleans, carrying the ball 19 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. Fellow running back Latavius Murray also found success on the ground against Detroit, recording 64 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

The Chargers, meanwhile, suffered a devastating blow to their offense when running back Austin Ekeler went down with a hamstring injury. Ekeler is expected to miss multiple weeks for the Chargers, who're just 1-6 in their last seven games.

The model is projecting Kamara to rack up over 100 all-purpose yards, while Los Angeles fails to have a running back eclipse 50 yards rushing. That's one of the main reasons why the model says New Orleans beats the Chargers outright in well over 70 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Colts vs. Browns and Falcons vs. Panthers.

