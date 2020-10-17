After the Chiefs and Bills were knocked off in Week 5, the Seahawks, Packers, Titans and Steelers are now the only four remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL. Seattle has a bye this week, but the other three teams could all be popular Week 6 NFL office pool picks. However, the Packers are far from locks since they visit Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a battle of NFC playoff hopefuls. Who should you target with your NFL football pool picks in that game?

The Steelers and Titans are both slight home favorites in divisional games against the Browns and Texans, respectively. Should you ride the undefeated teams for another week or fade them with your Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 53-23 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 6 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 6 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Giants defeat Washington. New York has taken the Cowboys and Rams to the brink in the last two weeks despite being heavy underdogs. Their top-10 defense is a major factor in allowing the Giants to compete despite an 0-5 record.

The Giants have limited three of their five opponents to under 350 yards of total offense, while Washington has struggled offensively. Dwayne Haskins was benched last week, while Kyle Allen got hurt, prompting the franchise to turn to Alex Smith nearly two years after he suffered a gruesome leg injury.

The rust was evident for Smith, who completed just 9-of-17 for 37 yards in his return to action. The model predicts that Washington quarterbacks pass for less than 200 yards as the Giants win outright in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

