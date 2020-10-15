Anyone who focuses on Vegas odds with their NFL office pool picks has had a particularly difficult time with the Bears in 2020. Chicago is 4-1 on the season, but three of those wins have come as underdogs. They'll play that role again on Sunday as 2.5-point road favorites against the Panthers according to the Week 6 NFL odds from William Hill. However, Carolina has three consecutive wins as underdogs of its own, so who should you choose with your NFL football picks?

Deciding how many points to assign as you make NFL confidence pool picks can also be a challenge since 10 outright underdogs have won in the last two weeks alone. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 53-23 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 6 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 6 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: Tennessee gets a comfortable win over the Texans. Tennessee came off a 17-day layoff because due to a coronavirus outbreak at the team's facility and shocked the NFL with a 42-16 demolition of the Bills as a 3.5-point underdog on Tuesday night.

The Tennessee defense forced three turnovers, while Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense played turnover-free football. Tannehill wasn't flashy, but he accounted for 237 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns to help keep the offense moving.

Now, the Titans will take on a Texans defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in run defense. The model projects that Derrick Henry will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown as the Titans win outright in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Bears vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Buccaneers. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

