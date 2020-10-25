The Chicago Bears have been one of the most unique 5-1 teams in NFL history, with four outright wins as underdogs and the chance to make it five in Week 7. The Bears face the Los Angeles Rams, who are favored by 5.5 points according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill. Should you back the Monsters of the Midway in your Week 7 NFL office pool picks? And if you pick them, how many points should you assign in your Week 7 NFL confidence pool picks?

Difficult questions like that abound in Week 7, with 10 games on the docket featuring NFL spreads of 5.5 points or less. That includes a Dallas vs. Washington game in which the line is a pick'em, meaning neither side is favored. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 7 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 63-27 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 7 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 7 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: Tampa Bay wins comfortably on the road against Las Vegas. The Buccaneers are coming off a dominant victory against the Packers despite being listed as three-point underdogs.

Now, they'll take on a Raiders defense that is giving up 30.4 points per game and ranks 30th in the NFL in turnovers created. Tom Brady hasn't set the world alight like some may have expected when he joined an offense that ranked third in scoring and third in total yardage with Jameis Winston at the helm, but the Buccaneers still rank eighth in the NFL in scoring, while their defense has been one of the surprises of the season.

Tampa Bay ranks first in yards allowed and has generated 22 sacks. Jason Pierre-Paul has been responsible for 5.5 of those and he'll try to shrink the pocket against Derek Carr on Sunday. The model predicts that the Buccaneers will record three sacks and force a pair of turnovers to help the Buccaneers win outright in 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 7 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 7 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Cowboys vs. Washington and Steelers vs. Titans. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 7 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years and is an outstanding 63-27 this season.