There are several intriguing divisional matchups in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season, including Saints vs. Panthers, Seahawks vs. Cardinals and Browns vs. Bengals. Divisional rivalries in the NFL can be difficult to forecast with your NFL office pool picks. That's because the two teams are often extremely familiar with each other, which can lead to a surprising upset. The Saints are 5-0 in their last five games against opponents from the NFC South, but are they a lock to beat the Panthers on Sunday? Should you back Drew Brees and company in your NFL confidence pool picks?

The Seahawks enter Sunday's NFC West showdown as 3.5-point favorites against the Cardinals, but Seattle is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against Arizona. Will Seattle remain undefeated, or will Arizona knock off Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, leading to plenty of losing NFL football picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 7 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 63-27 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 7 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 7 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Chargers win comfortably at home against the Jaguars. The Chargers are coming off a bye, which means they'll enter Sunday's matchup fresh. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is playing its third road game in its last four outings.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been sensational for the Chargers this season. Over his last two games, he has thrown for 554 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. The Chargers have also fared well against the Jaguars over the years. In fact, Los Angeles is 8-0 against the spread in its last eight meetings against Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have lost five straight games and are just 1-6 in their last seven games on the road. SportsLine's model is projecting Herbert to throw for over 330 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacksonville fails to have a wide receiver eclipse 55 receiving yards. That's one of the main reasons why the model says Los Angeles beats the Jaguars outright in well over 70 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 7 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 7 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Cowboys vs. Washington and Steelers vs. Titans. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 7 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years and is an outstanding 63-27 this season.