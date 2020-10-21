There are only three unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL, and two of them will go head-to-head on Sunday when the Titans and Steelers finally play their rescheduled game from Week 4. The Titans came back to win in overtime against the Texans last week, while the Steelers gave the Browns a reality check in the AFC North. However, the Steelers are just two-point favorites according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill, so which side should you back with your NFL office pool picks?

Those who intend to use the latest NFL spreads to make their Week 7 NFL confidence pool picks will have an even tougher time with the Cowboys vs. Washington. Dallas opened as a three-point favorite in that game, but the line is now listed as a pick'em. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 7 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 63-27 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 7 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: New England gets a comfortable win at home over San Francisco. The Patriots and 49ers look like they're trending in different directions after New England lost to Denver as a favorite and San Francisco upset the Rams last week, but Bill Belichick should have something up his sleeve for former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Belichick spent a second-round pick on Garoppolo, who has since led the 49ers to the Super Bowl but is averaging a career-low 7.4 yards per pass attempt in 2020. Belichick's defense currently leads the NFL with a 19.6 percent turnover rate.

New England's offense ranks second in the NFL in rushing and quarterback Cam Newton is completing a career-high 68.1 percent of his passes. The model predicts that Newton will account for over 250 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while the defense records three sacks and multiple turnovers. That's a big reason why the Patriots win outright in 60 percent of simulations.

