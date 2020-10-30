Divisional matchups highlight the Week 8 NFL schedule, with Steelers vs. Ravens, Vikings vs. Packers, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Eagles vs. Cowboys peppering the slate. Despite being the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, the Steelers enter Sunday's AFC North battle as 3.5-point underdogs, according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill. Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games, but the Steelers are just 2-6-1 against the number in their last nine meetings against the Ravens. Which side should you back with your NFL office pool picks?

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are favored by three in their NFC West battle against the 49ers. Will Seattle bounce back from its first loss of the season or will San Francisco win its third straight game? And with only two games featuring double-digit NFL spreads, there will be some extremely tough calls for your Week 8 NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 8 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 74-30 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 8 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: Green Bay gets a comfortable win at home against Minnesota. Green Bay has been sensational at Lambeau Field, winning its last eight home games. Minnesota, meanwhile, limps into Sunday's NFC North battle having won just one game this season.

Green Bay also dominated the Vikings earlier this season, beating Minnesota 43-34 in Week 1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a field day against Minnesota's defense that day, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams also had a big day in Green Bay's Week 1 win, hauling in 14 receptions for 156 yards and two scores.

SportsLine's model predicts Green Bay's offense will pile up big numbers again on Sunday, as Rodgers throws for over 275 yards and two touchdown and Adams eclipses the 100-yard receiving mark for the third time in his last four games. Those are big reasons why the model predicts that Green Bay wins this rivalry game well over 60 percent of the time.

